Probate
- Date Filed
- Friday, June 16, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017GRD226325
- Hearing
-
GUARDIANSHIP HEARINGJul 13, 2017 9:30 AM
- Filing Code
- GD1
Applicant
Lori A. Worthing
25076 Antler DriveNorth Olmsted OH 44070
Applicant's Attorney
Roger T. Peckinpaugh Co., LLC
6786 Enfield Dr.
Mayfield Hts. OH 44124-3602
Ward
David Mark Worthing
25076 Antler DriveNorth Olmsted OH 44070
Next of Kin
Emily Worthing
25076 Antler DriveNorth Olmsted OH 44070
Next of Kin
Sara Worthing
25076 Antler DriveNorth Olmsted OH 44070
Text2017 GRD 226325—Re: David Mark Worthing. Application for letters of guardianship of person and estate filed. Set for hearing Jul. 13, 2017 at 9:30 a.m. R. T. Peckinpaugh, atty.
