Date Filed Friday, June 16, 2017 Case Number 2017GRD226325 Hearing GUARDIANSHIP HEARING Jul 13, 2017 9:30 AM Filing Code GD1

Text 2017 GRD 226325—Re: David Mark Worthing. Application for letters of guardianship of person and estate filed. Set for hearing Jul. 13, 2017 at 9:30 a.m. R. T. Peckinpaugh, atty.