Probate

Date Filed
Friday, June 16, 2017
Case Number
2017GRD226325
Hearing
GUARDIANSHIP HEARING
Jul 13, 2017 9:30 AM
Filing Code
GD1

Applicant

Lori A. Worthing
25076 Antler Drive
North Olmsted OH 44070
Applicant's Attorney
Roger Thorpe Peckinpaugh
Roger T. Peckinpaugh Co., LLC
6786 Enfield Dr.
Mayfield Hts. OH 44124-3602

Ward

David Mark Worthing
25076 Antler Drive
North Olmsted OH 44070

Next of Kin

Emily Worthing
25076 Antler Drive
North Olmsted OH 44070

Next of Kin

Sara Worthing
25076 Antler Drive
North Olmsted OH 44070

Text

2017 GRD 226325—Re: David Mark Worthing. Application for letters of guardianship of person and estate filed. Set for hearing Jul. 13, 2017 at 9:30 a.m. R. T. Peckinpaugh, atty.
