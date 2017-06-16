Probate

Date Filed
Friday, June 16, 2017
Case Number
2017EST226326
Date Died
April 24, 2017
Filing Code
AD2

Decedent

Bela Glaser
2633 Brentwood Road
Beachwood OH 44122

Applicant

Ann Mari Pearson
23908 E. Baintree Road
Beachwood OH 44122
Applicant's Attorney
Elizabeth Louise Perla
The Law Offices of Randall Perla
19443 Lorain Road
Fairview Park OH 44126

Text

2017 EST 226326—Estate of Bela Glaser. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. E. L. Perla, atty.
