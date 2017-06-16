Probate
- Date Filed
- Friday, June 16, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST226326
- Date Died
- April 24, 2017
- Filing Code
- AD2
Decedent
Bela Glaser
2633 Brentwood RoadBeachwood OH 44122
Date Died :Monday, April 24, 2017
Applicant
Ann Mari Pearson
23908 E. Baintree RoadBeachwood OH 44122
Applicant's Attorney
The Law Offices of Randall Perla
19443 Lorain Road
Fairview Park OH 44126
Text2017 EST 226326—Estate of Bela Glaser. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. E. L. Perla, atty.
