Probate
- Date Filed
- Friday, June 16, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST226327
- Bond
- 1
- Date Died
- May 14, 2017
- Filing Code
- AD2
Decedent
Sebastiana M. Ciraolo
1629 Curry DriveLyndhurst OH 44124
Date Died :Sunday, May 14, 2017
Applicant
Rose Sciulla
885 Belwood DriveHighland Heights OH 44143
Applicant's Attorney
Law Offices of Michael J. Caticchio
Macy House
Mayfield Village OH 44143
Fiduciary
Rose Sciulla
885 Belwood DriveHighland Heights OH 44143
Fiduciary's Attorney
Law Offices of Michael J. Caticchio
Macy House
Mayfield Village OH 44143
Text2017 EST 226327—Estate of Sebastiana M. Ciraolo. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. M. J. Caticchio, atty.
