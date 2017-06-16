Probate

Date Filed
Friday, June 16, 2017
Case Number
2017EST226327
Bond
1
Date Died
May 14, 2017
Filing Code
AD2

Decedent

Sebastiana M. Ciraolo
1629 Curry Drive
Lyndhurst OH 44124

Date Died :Sunday, May 14, 2017

Applicant

Rose Sciulla
885 Belwood Drive
Highland Heights OH 44143
Applicant's Attorney
Michael J. Caticchio
Law Offices of Michael J. Caticchio
Macy House
Mayfield Village OH 44143

Fiduciary

Rose Sciulla
885 Belwood Drive
Highland Heights OH 44143
Fiduciary's Attorney
Michael J. Caticchio
Law Offices of Michael J. Caticchio
Macy House
Mayfield Village OH 44143

Text

2017 EST 226327—Estate of Sebastiana M. Ciraolo. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. M. J. Caticchio, atty.
