Probate
- Date Filed
- Friday, June 16, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST226333
- Date Died
- October 16, 2016
- Hearing
-
ESTATE HEARINGJul 31, 2017 9:00 AM
- Filing Code
- AD2
Applicant
Elizabeth A. Goodwin
22050 Mastick RoadFairview Park OH 44126
Applicant's Attorney
Goodwin & Bryan
22050 Mastick Road
Fairview Park OH 44126
Decedent
Roaa Al-Dhannoon
12535 Edgewater Drive #336Lakewood OH 44107
Date Died :Sunday, October 16, 2016
Text2017 EST 226333—Estate of Roaa Al-Dhannoon. Application to administer estate filed. Set for hearing Jul. 31, 2017 at 9:00 a.m. E. A. Goodwin, atty.
About your information and the public record.