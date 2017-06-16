Probate

Date Filed
Friday, June 16, 2017
Case Number
2017EST226333
Date Died
October 16, 2016
Hearing
ESTATE HEARING
Jul 31, 2017 9:00 AM
Filing Code
AD2

Applicant

Elizabeth A. Goodwin
22050 Mastick Road
Fairview Park OH 44126
Applicant's Attorney
Elizabeth Ann Goodwin
Goodwin & Bryan
22050 Mastick Road
Fairview Park OH 44126

Decedent

Roaa Al-Dhannoon
12535 Edgewater Drive #336
Lakewood OH 44107

Date Died :Sunday, October 16, 2016

Text

2017 EST 226333—Estate of Roaa Al-Dhannoon. Application to administer estate filed. Set for hearing Jul. 31, 2017 at 9:00 a.m. E. A. Goodwin, atty.
Return to List

About your information and the public record.

 