Probate

Date Filed
Friday, June 16, 2017
Case Number
2017ADV226334
Filing Code
LSG

Defendant

Cuyahoga County Fiscal Officer
1219 Ontario Street
Cleveland OH 44113

Plaintiff

James E. Spitz
Plaintiff's Attorney
James Emanuel Spitz
Spitz & Lipman LLC
55 Public Square
Cleveland OH 44113-1901

Defendant

Unknown Heirs And Next Of Kin
Unknown
OH

Defendant

Darlene Muzila

Text

2017 ADV 226334—James E. Spitz vs Darlene Muzila, et al. Complaint for land sale on guardianship filed. J. E. Spitz, atty.
