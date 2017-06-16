Probate
- Date Filed
- Friday, June 16, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST226335
- Date Died
- May 14, 2017
- Filing Code
- AD2
Applicant
Holly Lewis
9422 Driftwood DriveOlmsted Falls OH 44138
Applicant's Attorney
Bremke Law, LLC
124 Middle Ave., Suite 900
Elyria OH 44035
Decedent
Dorothy Nacarato
22815 Westwood RoadFairview Park OH 44126
Date Died :Sunday, May 14, 2017
Text2017 EST 226335—Estate of Dorothy Nacarato. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. J. A. Grecol, atty.
