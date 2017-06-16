Probate

Date Filed
Friday, June 16, 2017
Case Number
2017EST226335
Date Died
May 14, 2017
Filing Code
AD2

Applicant

Holly Lewis
9422 Driftwood Drive
Olmsted Falls OH 44138
Applicant's Attorney
John Anthony Grecol
Bremke Law, LLC
124 Middle Ave., Suite 900
Elyria OH 44035

Decedent

Dorothy Nacarato
22815 Westwood Road
Fairview Park OH 44126

Date Died :Sunday, May 14, 2017

Text

2017 EST 226335—Estate of Dorothy Nacarato. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. J. A. Grecol, atty.
