Probate
- Date Filed
- Friday, June 16, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST226336
- Date Died
- May 28, 2016
- Filing Code
- AD2
Applicant
Sheila Walton
2631 Jameston DriveRocky River OH 44116
Applicant's Attorney
Law Offices of Benjamin F. Farah
1154 Linda Street
Rocky River OH 44116
Decedent
Ellen C. Kaylor
2631 Jameston DriveRocky River OH 44116
Date Died :Saturday, May 28, 2016
Text2017 EST 226336—Estate of Ellen C. Kaylor. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. K. L. Roberts, atty.
