Probate

Date Filed
Friday, June 16, 2017
Case Number
2017EST226336
Date Died
May 28, 2016
Filing Code
AD2

Applicant

Sheila Walton
2631 Jameston Drive
Rocky River OH 44116
Applicant's Attorney
Kelly Lynn Roberts
Law Offices of Benjamin F. Farah
1154 Linda Street
Rocky River OH 44116

Decedent

Ellen C. Kaylor
2631 Jameston Drive
Rocky River OH 44116

Date Died :Saturday, May 28, 2016

Text

2017 EST 226336—Estate of Ellen C. Kaylor. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. K. L. Roberts, atty.
Return to List

About your information and the public record.

 