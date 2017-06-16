Probate

Date Filed
Friday, June 16, 2017
Case Number
2017GRD226337
Hearing
GUARDIANSHIP HEARING
Jul 18, 2017 9:30 AM
Filing Code
GD1

Applicant

Janet Gustovich
5481 Kilbourne Drive
Lyndhurst OH 44124
Applicant's Attorney
Bradley Hull IV
Bradley Hull IV, Esq LLC
3681 South Green Road
Beachwood OH 44122

Ward

Yolanda Carmella Defranco
1555 Brainard Road
Lyndhurst OH 44124

Next of Kin

Sylvia Defranco
23700 Shaker Blvd.
Shaker Hts. OH 44122

Next of Kin

Adrian Defranco
3678 Beacon Dr.
Beachwood OH 44122

Next of Kin

Michael Defranco
8618 Wood Hollow Rd.
Northfield OH 44067

Next of Kin

Obert Defranco
190 Canyon Dr.
Moreland Hills OH 44022

Next of Kin

Helen Vale
1399 Sw 5th St.
Boca Raton FL 33486

Text

2017 GRD 226337—Re: Yolanda Carmella Defranco. Application for letters of guardianship of person and estate filed. Set for hearing Jul. 18, 2017 at 9:30 a.m. B. Hull, IV, atty.
