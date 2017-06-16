Probate
- Date Filed
- Friday, June 16, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017GRD226337
- Hearing
-
GUARDIANSHIP HEARINGJul 18, 2017 9:30 AM
- Filing Code
- GD1
Applicant
Janet Gustovich
5481 Kilbourne DriveLyndhurst OH 44124
Applicant's Attorney
Bradley Hull IV, Esq LLC
3681 South Green Road
Beachwood OH 44122
Ward
Yolanda Carmella Defranco
1555 Brainard RoadLyndhurst OH 44124
Next of Kin
Sylvia Defranco
23700 Shaker Blvd.Shaker Hts. OH 44122
Next of Kin
Adrian Defranco
3678 Beacon Dr.Beachwood OH 44122
Next of Kin
Michael Defranco
8618 Wood Hollow Rd.Northfield OH 44067
Next of Kin
Obert Defranco
190 Canyon Dr.Moreland Hills OH 44022
Next of Kin
Helen Vale
1399 Sw 5th St.Boca Raton FL 33486
Text2017 GRD 226337—Re: Yolanda Carmella Defranco. Application for letters of guardianship of person and estate filed. Set for hearing Jul. 18, 2017 at 9:30 a.m. B. Hull, IV, atty.
