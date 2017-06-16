Probate
- Date Filed
- Friday, June 16, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST226343
- Date Died
- April 21, 2017
- Filing Code
- REL
Applicant
Donald J. Heidelman
4059 West 163rd StreetCleveland OH 44111
Applicant's Attorney
Dunson & Dunson Co., LPA
21851 Center Ridge Road
Rocky River OH 44116
Decedent
Christine M. Heidelman
3507 West 129th StreetCleveland OH 44111
Date Died :Friday, April 21, 2017
Text2017 EST 226343—Estate of Christine M. Heidelman. Application to relieve estate from administration filed. J. A. Dunson, Jr., atty.
