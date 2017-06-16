Probate

Date Filed
Friday, June 16, 2017
Case Number
2017EST226343
Date Died
April 21, 2017
Filing Code
REL

Applicant

Donald J. Heidelman
4059 West 163rd Street
Cleveland OH 44111
Applicant's Attorney
James Albert Dunson Jr.
Dunson & Dunson Co., LPA
21851 Center Ridge Road
Rocky River OH 44116

Decedent

Christine M. Heidelman
3507 West 129th Street
Cleveland OH 44111

Date Died :Friday, April 21, 2017

Text

2017 EST 226343—Estate of Christine M. Heidelman. Application to relieve estate from administration filed. J. A. Dunson, Jr., atty.
