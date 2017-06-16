Probate
- Date Filed
- Friday, June 16, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST226344
- Date Died
- June 22, 2016
- Filing Code
- REL
Applicant
Adams Stelmachers
23800 Greenwood Rd.Euclid OH 44117
Applicant's Attorney
Carl P. Kasunic Co, LPA
4230 State Route 306
Willougby OH 44094-6101
Decedent
Felicitas Stelmachers
23800 Greenwood Rd.Euclid OH 44117
Commissioner
Adams Stelmachers
23800 Greenwood Rd.Euclid OH 44117
Commissioner's Attorney
Carl P. Kasunic Co, LPA
4230 State Route 306
Willougby OH 44094-6101
Text2017 EST 226344—Estate of Felicitas Stelmachers. Application to relieve estate from administration filed. C. P. Kasunic, Jr., atty.
