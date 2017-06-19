Probate
- Date Filed
- Monday, June 19, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017GRD226348
- Hearing
-
GUARDIANSHIP HEARINGJul 13, 2017 3:00 AM
- Filing Code
- GDP
Next of Kin
Cathy Pollack
75 RoxboroughRochester NY 14619
Next of Kin
Christopher Lovelady
30144 ThomasWillowick OH 44095
Next of Kin
Gregory Lovelady
16812 KollinCleveland OH 44128
Applicant
Vernice D. Lovelady
18841 Nitra Ave.Maple Heights OH 44137
Ward
Susan Lovelady
18841 Nitra Ave.Maple Heights OH 44137
Text2017 GRD 226348—Re: Susan Lovelady. Application for letters of guardianship of person filed. Set for hearing Jul. 13, 2017 at 3:00 p.m.
