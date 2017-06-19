Date Filed Monday, June 19, 2017 Case Number 2017GRD226348 Hearing GUARDIANSHIP HEARING Jul 13, 2017 3:00 AM Filing Code GDP

Text 2017 GRD 226348—Re: Susan Lovelady. Application for letters of guardianship of person filed. Set for hearing Jul. 13, 2017 at 3:00 p.m.