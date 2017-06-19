Probate

Date Filed
Monday, June 19, 2017
Case Number
2017GRD226348
Hearing
GUARDIANSHIP HEARING
Jul 13, 2017 3:00 AM
Filing Code
GDP

Next of Kin

Cathy Pollack
75 Roxborough
Rochester NY 14619

Next of Kin

Christopher Lovelady
30144 Thomas
Willowick OH 44095

Next of Kin

Gregory Lovelady
16812 Kollin
Cleveland OH 44128

Applicant

Vernice D. Lovelady
18841 Nitra Ave.
Maple Heights OH 44137

Ward

Susan Lovelady
18841 Nitra Ave.
Maple Heights OH 44137

Text

2017 GRD 226348—Re: Susan Lovelady. Application for letters of guardianship of person filed. Set for hearing Jul. 13, 2017 at 3:00 p.m.
