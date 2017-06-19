Probate
- Date Filed
- Monday, June 19, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST226349
- Date Died
- December 21, 2016
- Filing Code
- WRL
Decedent
Helen Brello
Unit #7, Country Club Blvd.North Olmsted OH 44070
Date Died :Wednesday, December 21, 2016
Applicant
Mark Brello
4 Berea CommonsBerea OH 44017
Applicant's Attorney
Weldon Huston & Keyser
76 North Mulberry Street
Mansfield OH 44902
Text2017 EST 226349—Estate of Helen Brello. Will probated. Application to relieve estate from administration filed. J. M. Them, atty.
About your information and the public record.