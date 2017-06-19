Probate

Date Filed
Monday, June 19, 2017
Case Number
2017EST226349
Date Died
December 21, 2016
Filing Code
WRL

Decedent

Helen Brello
Unit #7, Country Club Blvd.
North Olmsted OH 44070

Date Died :Wednesday, December 21, 2016

Applicant

Mark Brello
4 Berea Commons
Berea OH 44017
Applicant's Attorney
Jerod Michael Them
Weldon Huston & Keyser
76 North Mulberry Street
Mansfield OH 44902

Text

2017 EST 226349—Estate of Helen Brello. Will probated. Application to relieve estate from administration filed. J. M. Them, atty.
Return to List

About your information and the public record.

 