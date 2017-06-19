Probate

Date Filed
Monday, June 19, 2017
Case Number
2017EST226350
Date Died
March 24, 2017
Filing Code
AD2

Decedent

James A. Angelone
8820 Edgewood Drive
North Royalton OH 44133

Date Died :Friday, March 24, 2017

Applicant

Marilyn Angelone
8820 Edgewood Drive
North Royalton OH 44133
Applicant's Attorney
Robert Earl Lazzaro
Costanzo & Lazzaro
13317 Madison Avenue
Lakewood OH 44107

Text

2017 EST 226350—Estate of James A. Angelone. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. R. E. Lazzaro, atty.
Return to List

About your information and the public record.

 