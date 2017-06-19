Probate
- Date Filed
- Monday, June 19, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST226350
- Date Died
- March 24, 2017
- Filing Code
- AD2
Decedent
James A. Angelone
8820 Edgewood DriveNorth Royalton OH 44133
Date Died :Friday, March 24, 2017
Applicant
Marilyn Angelone
8820 Edgewood DriveNorth Royalton OH 44133
Applicant's Attorney
Costanzo & Lazzaro
13317 Madison Avenue
Lakewood OH 44107
Text2017 EST 226350—Estate of James A. Angelone. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. R. E. Lazzaro, atty.
