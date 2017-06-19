Probate
- Date Filed
- Monday, June 19, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST226352
- Date Died
- August 29, 2013
- Filing Code
- COTWOA
Applicant
Edward Graham
13363 Madison Ave.Lakewood OH 44107
Applicant's Attorney
Edward M. Graham Co., L.P.A.
13363 Madison Avenue
Lakewood OH 44107
Decedent
Y Fong Gee
826 Ninth Avenue #1-RsNew York NY 10019
Date Died :Thursday, August 29, 2013
Text2017 EST 226352—Estate of Y Fong Gee. Certificate of transfer without administration filed. E. M. Graham, atty.
