Applicant
Sharon Mladoniczky
2173 Fulton Rd.Cleveland OH 44133
Applicant's Attorney
Slater & Zurz LLP
One Cascade Plaza
Akron OH 44308
Decedent
Vivian Corvin
10 Pageant LaneOlmsted Falls OH 44138
Text2017 EST 226354—Estate of Vivian Corvin. Application to administer wrongful death estate filed. Granted on giving bond of $10,000.00. S. M. Pisani, atty.
