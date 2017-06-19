Probate

Date Filed
Monday, June 19, 2017
Case Number
2017EST226354
Bond
1
Bond Status
ORD
Bond Amount
$10,000.00
Date Died
November 10, 2016
Filing Code
AWD

Applicant

Sharon Mladoniczky
2173 Fulton Rd.
Cleveland OH 44133
Applicant's Attorney
Silas Milan Pisani
Slater & Zurz LLP
One Cascade Plaza
Akron OH 44308

Decedent

Vivian Corvin
10 Pageant Lane
Olmsted Falls OH 44138

Text

2017 EST 226354—Estate of Vivian Corvin. Application to administer wrongful death estate filed. Granted on giving bond of $10,000.00. S. M. Pisani, atty.
