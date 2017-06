Date Filed Monday, June 19, 2017 Case Number 2017MSC226355 Hearing MISCELLANEOUS HEARING Jul 17, 2017 9:00 AM Filing Code JTDECPAT

Text 2017 MSC 226355—Re: Suanette Alejo. Joint declaration of paternity filed. Set for hearing Jul. 17, 2017 at 9:00 a.m.