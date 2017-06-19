Probate
- Date Filed
- Monday, June 19, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST226356
- Bond
- 1
- Bond Status
- ORD
- Bond Amount
- $150,000.00
- Date Died
- May 26, 2017
- Filing Code
- AD2
Applicant
James D. Carlson
610 Barrett RoadBerea OH 44017
Applicant's Attorney
Stano Law Firm
6650 Pearl Road
Cleveland OH 44130
Decedent
Gerald R. Carlson
1443 E. 195th StreetEuclid OH 44117
Text2017 EST 226356—Estate of Gerald R. Carlson. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. Granted on giving bond of $150,000.00. P. J. Stano, atty.
