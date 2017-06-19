Probate

Date Filed
Monday, June 19, 2017
Case Number
2017EST226356
Bond
1
Bond Status
ORD
Bond Amount
$150,000.00
Date Died
May 26, 2017
Filing Code
AD2

Applicant

James D. Carlson
610 Barrett Road
Berea OH 44017
Applicant's Attorney
Paul Jerome Stano
Stano Law Firm
6650 Pearl Road
Cleveland OH 44130

Decedent

Gerald R. Carlson
1443 E. 195th Street
Euclid OH 44117

Text

2017 EST 226356—Estate of Gerald R. Carlson. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. Granted on giving bond of $150,000.00. P. J. Stano, atty.
