Date Filed Monday, June 19, 2017 Case Number 2017EST226356 Bond 1 Bond Status ORD Bond Amount $150,000.00 Date Died May 26, 2017 Filing Code AD2

Text 2017 EST 226356—Estate of Gerald R. Carlson. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. Granted on giving bond of $150,000.00. P. J. Stano, atty.