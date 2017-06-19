Probate

Date Filed
Monday, June 19, 2017
Case Number
2017EST226357
Date Died
April 21, 2016
Hearing
ESTATE HEARING
Jul 11, 2017 10:00 AM
Filing Code
COTWOA

Decedent

Nancy L. Foster
1025 Egret Court
Westerville OH 43082

Date Died :Thursday, April 21, 2016

Applicant

Linda L. Schultz
1025 Egret Court
Westerville OH 43082

Text

2017 EST 226357—Estate of Nancy L. Foster. Certificate of transfer without administration filed. Set for hearing Jul. 11, 2017 at 10:00 a.m.
Return to List

About your information and the public record.

 