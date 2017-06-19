Probate
- Date Filed
- Monday, June 19, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST226357
- Date Died
- April 21, 2016
- Hearing
-
ESTATE HEARINGJul 11, 2017 10:00 AM
- Filing Code
- COTWOA
Decedent
Nancy L. Foster
1025 Egret CourtWesterville OH 43082
Date Died :Thursday, April 21, 2016
Applicant
Linda L. Schultz
1025 Egret CourtWesterville OH 43082
Text2017 EST 226357—Estate of Nancy L. Foster. Certificate of transfer without administration filed. Set for hearing Jul. 11, 2017 at 10:00 a.m.
