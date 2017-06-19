Probate

Date Filed
Monday, June 19, 2017
Case Number
2017EST226361
Date Died
May 26, 2017
Filing Code
WRL

Decedent

Robert Henry Felden
24831 Fisher Ave.
Euclid OH 44117

Date Died :Friday, May 26, 2017

Applicant

Karen Goerndt
1461 Sulzer Rd.
Euclid OH 44132
Applicant's Attorney
Irving Stanley Bergrin
Irving S. Bergrin., LPA
27600 Chagrin Blvd., #340
Cleveland OH 44122

Text

2017 EST 226361—Estate of Robert Henry Felden. Will probated. Application to relieve estate from administration filed. I. S. Bergrin, atty.
