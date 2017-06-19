Probate
- Date Filed
- Monday, June 19, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST226361
- Date Died
- May 26, 2017
- Filing Code
- WRL
Decedent
Robert Henry Felden
24831 Fisher Ave.Euclid OH 44117
Date Died :Friday, May 26, 2017
Applicant
Karen Goerndt
1461 Sulzer Rd.Euclid OH 44132
Applicant's Attorney
Irving S. Bergrin., LPA
27600 Chagrin Blvd., #340
Cleveland OH 44122
Text2017 EST 226361—Estate of Robert Henry Felden. Will probated. Application to relieve estate from administration filed. I. S. Bergrin, atty.
About your information and the public record.