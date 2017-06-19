Date Filed Monday, June 19, 2017 Case Number 2017EST226362 Bond 1 Bond Status ORD Bond Amount $10,000.00 Date Died February 13, 2017 Filing Code REL

Text 2017 EST 226362—Estate of Leona R. Kuhlman. Application to relieve estate from administration filed. Granted on giving bond of $10,000.00. K. E. Whisenant, atty.