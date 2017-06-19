Probate
- Date Filed
- Monday, June 19, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST226362
- Bond
- 1
- Bond Status
- ORD
- Bond Amount
- $10,000.00
- Date Died
- February 13, 2017
- Filing Code
- REL
Decedent
Leona R. Kuhlman
17734 Oxford OvalStrongsville OH 44136
Date Died :Monday, February 13, 2017
Applicant
Kenneth R. Kuhlman
27410 Hemlock DriveWestlake OH 44145
Applicant's Attorney
Kabb Law Firm
21625 Chagrin Blvd
Beachwood OH 44122
Text2017 EST 226362—Estate of Leona R. Kuhlman. Application to relieve estate from administration filed. Granted on giving bond of $10,000.00. K. E. Whisenant, atty.
