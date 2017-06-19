Probate

Date Filed
Monday, June 19, 2017
Case Number
2017EST226362
Bond
1
Bond Status
ORD
Bond Amount
$10,000.00
Date Died
February 13, 2017
Filing Code
REL

Decedent

Leona R. Kuhlman
17734 Oxford Oval
Strongsville OH 44136

Date Died :Monday, February 13, 2017

Applicant

Kenneth R. Kuhlman
27410 Hemlock Drive
Westlake OH 44145
Applicant's Attorney
Kori Elizabeth Whisenant
Kabb Law Firm
21625 Chagrin Blvd
Beachwood OH 44122

Text

2017 EST 226362—Estate of Leona R. Kuhlman. Application to relieve estate from administration filed. Granted on giving bond of $10,000.00. K. E. Whisenant, atty.
