Probate
- Date Filed
- Monday, June 19, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017MSC226367
- Hearing
-
NAME CHANGE HEARINGAug 1, 2017 9:00 AM
- Filing Code
- CHGM
New Name
Emma Kay Nagy
Applicant
Kristina Kay Nagy
Applicant's Attorney
Giffen & Kaminski
1300 E Ninth St Ste 1600
Cleveland OH 44114
Old Name
Amira Dushawn Sweeney
Text2017 MSC 226367—Re: Amira Dushawn Sweeney. Application for name change of minor filed. Set for hearing Aug. 1, 2017 at 9:00 a.m. P. F. Jones, atty.
About your information and the public record.