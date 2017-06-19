Date Filed Monday, June 19, 2017 Case Number 2017MSC226367 Hearing NAME CHANGE HEARING Aug 1, 2017 9:00 AM Filing Code CHGM

Text 2017 MSC 226367—Re: Amira Dushawn Sweeney. Application for name change of minor filed. Set for hearing Aug. 1, 2017 at 9:00 a.m. P. F. Jones, atty.