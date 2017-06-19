Probate

Date Filed
Monday, June 19, 2017
Case Number
2017MSC226367
Hearing
NAME CHANGE HEARING
Aug 1, 2017 9:00 AM
Filing Code
CHGM

New Name

Emma Kay Nagy

Applicant

Kristina Kay Nagy
Applicant's Attorney
Peggy Foley Jones
Giffen & Kaminski
1300 E Ninth St Ste 1600
Cleveland OH 44114

Old Name

Amira Dushawn Sweeney

Text

2017 MSC 226367—Re: Amira Dushawn Sweeney. Application for name change of minor filed. Set for hearing Aug. 1, 2017 at 9:00 a.m. P. F. Jones, atty.
