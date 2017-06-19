Probate

Date Filed
Monday, June 19, 2017
Case Number
2017EST226368
Date Died
May 4, 2017
Filing Code
REL

Applicant

James C. Chmielewski
5707 Parkland Drive
Parma OH 44130
Applicant's Attorney
John Joseph Urban
John J. Urban Attorney at Law, Ltd
11221 Pearl Road
Strongsville OH 44136-3344

Decedent

Carl J. Chmielewski
9230 Independence Boulevard #326
Parma Heights OH 44130

Date Died :Thursday, May 4, 2017

Text

2017 EST 226368—Estate of Carl J. Chmielewski. Application to relieve estate from administration filed. J. J. Urban, atty.
Return to List

About your information and the public record.

 