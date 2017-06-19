Probate
- Date Filed
- Monday, June 19, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST226368
- Date Died
- May 4, 2017
- Filing Code
- REL
Applicant
James C. Chmielewski
5707 Parkland DriveParma OH 44130
Applicant's Attorney
John J. Urban Attorney at Law, Ltd
11221 Pearl Road
Strongsville OH 44136-3344
Decedent
Carl J. Chmielewski
9230 Independence Boulevard #326Parma Heights OH 44130
Date Died :Thursday, May 4, 2017
Text2017 EST 226368—Estate of Carl J. Chmielewski. Application to relieve estate from administration filed. J. J. Urban, atty.
