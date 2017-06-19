Probate
- Date Filed
- Monday, June 19, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST226371
- Date Died
- April 16, 2017
- Filing Code
- ADM
Applicant
Craig R. Martahus
2839 Winthrop Rd.Shaker Heights OH 44122
Applicant's Attorney
Thompson Hine LLP
3900 Key Center
Cleveland OH 44114-1291
Decedent
Joan E. Hastings
2839 Winthrop Rd.Shaker Heights OH 44122
Date Died :Sunday, April 16, 2017
Text2017 EST 226371—Estate of Joan E. Hastings. Application to administer estate filed. J. Spallino, Jr., atty.
