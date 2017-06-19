Probate

Date Filed
Monday, June 19, 2017
Case Number
2017EST226371
Date Died
April 16, 2017
Filing Code
ADM

Applicant

Craig R. Martahus
2839 Winthrop Rd.
Shaker Heights OH 44122
Applicant's Attorney
James Spallino Jr.
Thompson Hine LLP
3900 Key Center
Cleveland OH 44114-1291

Decedent

Joan E. Hastings
2839 Winthrop Rd.
Shaker Heights OH 44122

Date Died :Sunday, April 16, 2017

Text

2017 EST 226371—Estate of Joan E. Hastings. Application to administer estate filed. J. Spallino, Jr., atty.
Return to List

About your information and the public record.

 