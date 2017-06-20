Probate

Date Filed
Tuesday, June 20, 2017
Case Number
2017MSC226374
Hearing
NAME CHANGE HEARING
Aug 1, 2017 9:00 AM
Filing Code
CHGA

Old Name

Desire Elicia Rios
6237 Elmdale Road
Brookpark OH 44142
Old Name's Attorney
Michael Anthony Thomas
Michael A.Thomas, Attorney
1154 Linda St
Cleveland OH 44116

New Name

Fallon Elle Moore

Text

2017 MSC 226374—Re: Desire Elicia Rios. Application for name change filed. Set for hearing Aug. 1, 2017 at 9:00 a.m. M. A. Thomas, atty.
Return to List

About your information and the public record.

 