Probate
- Date Filed
- Tuesday, June 20, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017MSC226374
- Hearing
-
NAME CHANGE HEARINGAug 1, 2017 9:00 AM
- Filing Code
- CHGA
Old Name
Desire Elicia Rios
6237 Elmdale RoadBrookpark OH 44142
Old Name's Attorney
Michael A.Thomas, Attorney
1154 Linda St
Cleveland OH 44116
New Name
Fallon Elle Moore
Text2017 MSC 226374—Re: Desire Elicia Rios. Application for name change filed. Set for hearing Aug. 1, 2017 at 9:00 a.m. M. A. Thomas, atty.
