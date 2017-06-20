Probate
- Date Filed
- Tuesday, June 20, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST226376
- Date Died
- January 19, 2017
- Filing Code
- AD2
Decedent
Carl T. Tirabasso
733 Franklin BoulevardHighland Heights OH 44143
Date Died :Thursday, January 19, 2017
Applicant
Thomas Tirabasso
1291 Ranchland DriveMayfield Heights OH 44124
Applicant's Attorney
Michael J. Occhionero Co., L.P.A.
12429 Cedar Road
Cleveland Heights OH 44106
Fiduciary
Thomas Tirabasso
1291 Ranchland DriveMayfield Heights OH 44124
Fiduciary's Attorney
Michael J. Occhionero Co., L.P.A.
12429 Cedar Road
Cleveland Heights OH 44106
Text2017 EST 226376—Estate of Carl T. Tirabasso. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. M. J. Occhionero, atty.
About your information and the public record.