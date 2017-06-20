Probate

Date Filed
Tuesday, June 20, 2017
Case Number
2017EST226376
Date Died
January 19, 2017
Filing Code
AD2

Decedent

Carl T. Tirabasso
733 Franklin Boulevard
Highland Heights OH 44143

Applicant

Thomas Tirabasso
1291 Ranchland Drive
Mayfield Heights OH 44124
Applicant's Attorney
Michael Joseph Occhionero
Michael J. Occhionero Co., L.P.A.
12429 Cedar Road
Cleveland Heights OH 44106

Fiduciary

Fiduciary's Attorney
Text

2017 EST 226376—Estate of Carl T. Tirabasso. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. M. J. Occhionero, atty.
