Probate

Date Filed
Tuesday, June 20, 2017
Case Number
2017EST226377
Date Died
April 6, 2017
Filing Code
REL

Applicant

Michael R. King
4210 West 146th Street
Cleveland OH 44135
Applicant's Attorney
Michael Anthony Dolan
The Dolan Law Firm, LLC
3890 Rocky River Drive
Cleveland OH 44111

Decedent

Loretta M. King
4210 West 146th Street
Cleveland OH 44135

Date Died :Thursday, April 6, 2017

Text

2017 EST 226377—Estate of Loretta M. King. Application to relieve estate from administration filed. M. A. Dolan, atty.
Return to List

About your information and the public record.

 