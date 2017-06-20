Probate
- Date Filed
- Tuesday, June 20, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST226377
- Date Died
- April 6, 2017
- Filing Code
- REL
Applicant
Michael R. King
4210 West 146th StreetCleveland OH 44135
Applicant's Attorney
The Dolan Law Firm, LLC
3890 Rocky River Drive
Cleveland OH 44111
Decedent
Loretta M. King
4210 West 146th StreetCleveland OH 44135
Date Died :Thursday, April 6, 2017
Text2017 EST 226377—Estate of Loretta M. King. Application to relieve estate from administration filed. M. A. Dolan, atty.
