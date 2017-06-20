Probate
- Date Filed
- Tuesday, June 20, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST226378
- Date Died
- January 9, 2017
- Filing Code
- WRL
Applicant
Thomas H. Reid
7749 E. Linden LnParma OH 44130
Applicant's Attorney
James N. Harding, Attorney At Law
25101 Chagrin Blvd, #220
Beachwood OH 44122
Decedent
Thomas H. Reid
199 Gould Ave.Bedford OH 44146
Date Died :Monday, January 9, 2017
Commissioner
Thomas H. Reid
7749 E. Linden LnParma OH 44130
Commissioner's Attorney
James N. Harding, Attorney At Law
25101 Chagrin Blvd, #220
Beachwood OH 44122
Text2017 EST 226378—Estate of Thomas H. Reid. Will probated. Application to relieve estate from administration filed. J. N. Harding, atty.
About your information and the public record.