Probate
- Date Filed
- Tuesday, June 20, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST226382
- Date Died
- December 22, 2016
- Filing Code
- AD2
Decedent
Giovanni Gagliani
7500 Braewood DriveIndependence OH 44131
Date Died :Thursday, December 22, 2016
Applicant
Lina Gagliani
7500 Braewood DriveIndependence OH 44131
Applicant's Attorney
The Forrestal Law Office, LPA
Crown Centre
Independence OH 44131
Fiduciary
Lina Gagliani
7500 Braewood DriveIndependence OH 44131
Fiduciary's Attorney
The Forrestal Law Office, LPA
Crown Centre
Independence OH 44131
Text2017 EST 226382—Estate of Giovanni Gagliani. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. T. J. Forrestal, atty.
