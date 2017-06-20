Probate

Date Filed
Tuesday, June 20, 2017
Case Number
2017EST226382
Date Died
December 22, 2016
Filing Code
AD2

Decedent

Giovanni Gagliani
7500 Braewood Drive
Independence OH 44131

Applicant

Lina Gagliani
7500 Braewood Drive
Independence OH 44131
Applicant's Attorney
Timothy James Forrestal
The Forrestal Law Office, LPA
Crown Centre
Independence OH 44131

Fiduciary

Lina Gagliani
7500 Braewood Drive
Independence OH 44131
Fiduciary's Attorney
Timothy James Forrestal
The Forrestal Law Office, LPA
Crown Centre
Independence OH 44131

Text

2017 EST 226382—Estate of Giovanni Gagliani. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. T. J. Forrestal, atty.
