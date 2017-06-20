Probate

Date Filed
Tuesday, June 20, 2017
Case Number
2017EST226385
Date Died
January 13, 2017
Filing Code
REL

Decedent

Mary F. Mihalek
6765 State Road
Parma OH 44134

Date Died :Friday, January 13, 2017

Applicant

Anne K. Smalc
5608 Ely Vista Drive
Parma OH 44129
Applicant's Attorney
David William Toetz
Pearl-Arden Bldg. Suite #203
Parma OH 44129-2555

Text

2017 EST 226385—Estate of Mary F. Mihalek. Application to relieve estate from administration filed. D. W. Toetz, atty.
Return to List

About your information and the public record.

 