Probate
- Date Filed
- Tuesday, June 20, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST226386
- Date Died
- June 2, 2017
- Filing Code
- AD2
Applicant
Genevieve Decapua
7168 Chillicothe Rd.Mentor OH 44060
Applicant's Attorney
Henderson, Schmidlin & McGarry Co. LPA
840 Brainard Rd.
Highland Heights OH 44143
Decedent
John Edward Caniglia
30250 Shaker Blvd.Pepper Pike OH 44124
Date Died :Friday, June 2, 2017
Text2017 EST 226386—Estate of John Edward Caniglia. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. R. J. Schmidlin, Jr., atty.
