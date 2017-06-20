Date Filed Tuesday, June 20, 2017 Case Number 2017GRD226387 Hearing GUARDIANSHIP HEARING Jul 6, 2017 3:00 AM Filing Code MST

Text 2017 GRD 226387—Re: Mankquell J. Norman. Application for minor's settlement filed. Set for hearing Jul. 6, 2017 at 3:00 p.m. R. A. Annotico, atty.