Probate

Date Filed
Tuesday, June 20, 2017
Case Number
2017GRD226387
Hearing
GUARDIANSHIP HEARING
Jul 6, 2017 3:00 AM
Filing Code
MST

Ward

Mankquell J. Norman
8211 Decker Avenue-Down
Cleveland OH 44103

Applicant

Shanita Bland
8211 Decker Avenue-Down
Cleveland OH 44103
Applicant's Attorney
Ronald Anthony Annotico
Law Offices of Brelo & Annotico
Law Offices of Brelo & Annotic
Cleveland OH 44113

Text

2017 GRD 226387—Re: Mankquell J. Norman. Application for minor's settlement filed. Set for hearing Jul. 6, 2017 at 3:00 p.m. R. A. Annotico, atty.
