Probate
- Date Filed
- Tuesday, June 20, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017ADV226389
- Hearing
-
ADVERSERIAL HEARINGJul 5, 2017 2:00 AM
- Filing Code
- CPS
Defendant
Eduard Denic
1331 W. 70th Street, Apt. 704Cleveland OH 44110
Plaintiff
Adult Protective Services
1200 Ontario St 8th FloorCleveland OH 44113
Plaintiff's Attorney
Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office
1200 Ontario Street
Cleveland OH 44113
Text2017 ADV 226389—Adult Protective Services vs Eduard Denic. Complaint for protective services filed. Set for hearing Jul. 5, 2017 at 2:00 p.m. K. K. Perk, atty.
