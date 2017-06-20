Probate

Date Filed
Tuesday, June 20, 2017
Case Number
2017ADV226389
Hearing
ADVERSERIAL HEARING
Jul 5, 2017 2:00 AM
Filing Code
CPS

Defendant

Eduard Denic
1331 W. 70th Street, Apt. 704
Cleveland OH 44110

Plaintiff

Adult Protective Services
1200 Ontario St 8th Floor
Cleveland OH 44113
Plaintiff's Attorney
Kelli Kay Perk
Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office
1200 Ontario Street
Cleveland OH 44113

Text

2017 ADV 226389—Adult Protective Services vs Eduard Denic. Complaint for protective services filed. Set for hearing Jul. 5, 2017 at 2:00 p.m. K. K. Perk, atty.
Return to List

About your information and the public record.

 