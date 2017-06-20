Date Filed Tuesday, June 20, 2017 Case Number 2017EST226394 Bond 1 Bond Status ORD Bond Amount $10,000.00 Date Died September 22, 2015 Filing Code AD2

Text 2017 EST 226394—Estate of Bernice Thurman. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. Granted on giving bond of $10,000.00. J. W. Tekavec, atty.