Probate

Date Filed
Tuesday, June 20, 2017
Case Number
2017EST226394
Bond
1
Bond Status
ORD
Bond Amount
$10,000.00
Date Died
September 22, 2015
Filing Code
AD2

Decedent

Bernice Thurman
4852 Geraldine Road
Richmond Heights OH 44143

Date Died :Tuesday, September 22, 2015

Applicant

Deborah Jean Thurman
4852 Geraldine Road
Richmond Heights OH 44143
Applicant's Attorney
James William Tekavec
James W. Tekavec
38106 Third St
Willoughby OH 44094

Text

2017 EST 226394—Estate of Bernice Thurman. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. Granted on giving bond of $10,000.00. J. W. Tekavec, atty.
