Probate
- Date Filed
- Tuesday, June 20, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST226394
- Bond
- 1
- Bond Status
- ORD
- Bond Amount
- $10,000.00
- Date Died
- September 22, 2015
- Filing Code
- AD2
Decedent
Bernice Thurman
4852 Geraldine RoadRichmond Heights OH 44143
Date Died :Tuesday, September 22, 2015
Applicant
Deborah Jean Thurman
4852 Geraldine RoadRichmond Heights OH 44143
Applicant's Attorney
James W. Tekavec
38106 Third St
Willoughby OH 44094
Text2017 EST 226394—Estate of Bernice Thurman. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. Granted on giving bond of $10,000.00. J. W. Tekavec, atty.
About your information and the public record.