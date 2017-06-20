Probate

Date Filed
Tuesday, June 20, 2017
Case Number
2017GRD226398
Hearing
GUARDIANSHIP HEARING
Jul 18, 2017 10:30 AM
Filing Code
GD1

Applicant

Arthur L. Hodges
1087 Elbon Road
Cleveland OH 44112
Applicant's Attorney
Melvin Robert Ginsberg
Melvin R. Ginsberg Co. LPA
14077 Cedar Road, #101
South Euclid OH 44118

Next of Kin

Bernice Hodges
13819 Mcelhatten
Cleveland OH 44110

Ward

Verna M. Gaines
4818 Gleeten R
Cleveland OH 44143

Text

2017 GRD 226398—Re: Verna M. Gaines. Application for letters of guardianship of person and estate filed. Set for hearing Jul. 18, 2017 at 10:30 a.m. M. R. Ginsberg, atty.
