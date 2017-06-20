Probate
- Date Filed
- Tuesday, June 20, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017GRD226398
- Hearing
-
GUARDIANSHIP HEARINGJul 18, 2017 10:30 AM
- Filing Code
- GD1
Applicant
Arthur L. Hodges
1087 Elbon RoadCleveland OH 44112
Applicant's Attorney
Melvin R. Ginsberg Co. LPA
14077 Cedar Road, #101
South Euclid OH 44118
Next of Kin
Bernice Hodges
13819 McelhattenCleveland OH 44110
Ward
Verna M. Gaines
4818 Gleeten RCleveland OH 44143
Text2017 GRD 226398—Re: Verna M. Gaines. Application for letters of guardianship of person and estate filed. Set for hearing Jul. 18, 2017 at 10:30 a.m. M. R. Ginsberg, atty.
