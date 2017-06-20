Date Filed Tuesday, June 20, 2017 Case Number 2017GRD226398 Hearing GUARDIANSHIP HEARING Jul 18, 2017 10:30 AM Filing Code GD1

Text 2017 GRD 226398—Re: Verna M. Gaines. Application for letters of guardianship of person and estate filed. Set for hearing Jul. 18, 2017 at 10:30 a.m. M. R. Ginsberg, atty.