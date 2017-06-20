Probate
- Date Filed
- Tuesday, June 20, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017ADV226403
- Filing Code
- CON
Defendant
Harry G. Hines
11125 Buckeye RoadCleveland OH 44104
Defendant
Tony M. Hines
3354 Henderson RoadCleveland Hts. OH 44112
Defendant
Layton Hines
3275 Sutton RoadShaker Heights OH 44120
Defendant
Defendant
Defendant
Defendant
Plaintiff
Layton Hines
3275 Sutton RoadShaker Heights OH 44120
Plaintiff's Attorney
The Law Offices of Randall Perla
19443 Lorain Road
Fairview Park OH 44126
Text2017 ADV 226403—Layton Hines vs Harry G. Hines, et al. Will/codicil contest filed. E. L. Perla, atty.
