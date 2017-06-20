Probate

Date Filed
Tuesday, June 20, 2017
Case Number
2017ADV226403
Filing Code
CON

Defendant

Harry G. Hines
11125 Buckeye Road
Cleveland OH 44104

Defendant

Tony M. Hines
3354 Henderson Road
Cleveland Hts. OH 44112

Defendant

Layton Hines
3275 Sutton Road
Shaker Heights OH 44120

Defendant

Tony M. Hines
3354 Henderson Road
Cleveland Hts. OH 44112

Defendant

Tony M. Hines
Ow Lula Pearl Hines, Ow Lula P. Hines, 3354 Henderson Road
Cleveland Hts. OH 44112

Defendant

Harry G. Hines
11125 Buckeye Road
Cleveland OH 44104

Defendant

Layton Hines
3275 Sutton Road
Shaker Heights OH 44120

Plaintiff

Layton Hines
3275 Sutton Road
Shaker Heights OH 44120
Plaintiff's Attorney
Elizabeth Louise Perla
The Law Offices of Randall Perla
19443 Lorain Road
Fairview Park OH 44126

Text

2017 ADV 226403—Layton Hines vs Harry G. Hines, et al. Will/codicil contest filed. E. L. Perla, atty.
Return to List

About your information and the public record.

 