Probate

Date Filed
Tuesday, June 20, 2017
Case Number
2017EST226404
Date Died
April 8, 2017
Filing Code
AD2

Decedent

Alex Sans
19570 Sagamore Road
Fairview Park OH 44126

Date Died :Saturday, April 8, 2017

Applicant

Gary A. Sans
21339 Hillsdale Ave.
Fairview Park OH 44126
Applicant's Attorney
Elizabeth Louise Perla
The Law Offices of Randall Perla
19443 Lorain Road
Fairview Park OH 44126

Text

2017 EST 226404—Estate of Alex Sans. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. E. L. Perla, atty.
