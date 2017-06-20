Probate
- Date Filed
- Tuesday, June 20, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST226404
- Date Died
- April 8, 2017
- Filing Code
- AD2
Decedent
Alex Sans
19570 Sagamore RoadFairview Park OH 44126
Date Died :Saturday, April 8, 2017
Applicant
Gary A. Sans
21339 Hillsdale Ave.Fairview Park OH 44126
Applicant's Attorney
The Law Offices of Randall Perla
19443 Lorain Road
Fairview Park OH 44126
Text2017 EST 226404—Estate of Alex Sans. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. E. L. Perla, atty.
About your information and the public record.