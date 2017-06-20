Probate
- Date Filed
- Tuesday, June 20, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST226406
- Date Died
- June 2, 2017
- Filing Code
- AD2
Decedent
Thelma L. Fabian
3363 West 231st StreetNorth Olmsted OH 44070
Date Died :Friday, June 2, 2017
Applicant
Jayne F. Hoon
1465 Queen Annes GateWestlake OH 44145
Applicant's Attorney
8251 Mayfield Road
Chesterland OH 44026
Text2017 EST 226406—Estate of Thelma L. Fabian. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. D. M. Santoli, atty.
