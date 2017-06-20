Probate

Date Filed
Tuesday, June 20, 2017
Case Number
2017EST226406
Date Died
June 2, 2017
Filing Code
AD2

Decedent

Thelma L. Fabian
3363 West 231st Street
North Olmsted OH 44070

Date Died :Friday, June 2, 2017

Applicant

Jayne F. Hoon
1465 Queen Annes Gate
Westlake OH 44145
Applicant's Attorney
David Matthew Santoli
8251 Mayfield Road
Chesterland OH 44026

Text

2017 EST 226406—Estate of Thelma L. Fabian. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. D. M. Santoli, atty.
