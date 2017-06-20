Probate
- Date Filed
- Tuesday, June 20, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST226409
- Date Died
- March 18, 2017
- Filing Code
- EWP
Applicant
Michelle Manzo
3973 W.165th StreetCleveland OH 44111
Applicant's Attorney
Kelley & Ferraro
2200 Key Tower
Cleveland OH 44114
Decedent
Mike Manzo
1216 Galaxy DriveCleveland OH 44109
Date Died :Saturday, March 18, 2017
Text2017 EST 226409—Estate of Mike Manzo. Will probated. Application to administer wrongful death estate filed. M. A. Shero-Cuiffo, atty.
