Probate
- Date Filed
- Tuesday, June 20, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST226411
- Date Died
- January 23, 2017
- Filing Code
- REL
Decedent
Beverly A. Sapatka
22031 Miller AvenueEuclid OH 44119
Date Died :Monday, January 23, 2017
Applicant
Carole A. Doyle
7905 Jennings DriveLeroy OH 44077
Applicant's Attorney
Scott Patrick Schafer, Attorney at Law
100 W. Main St.
Madison OH 44057
Text2017 EST 226411—Estate of Beverly A. Sapatka. Application to relieve estate from administration filed. S. P. Schafer, atty.
