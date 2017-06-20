Probate

Date Filed
Tuesday, June 20, 2017
Case Number
2017EST226411
Date Died
January 23, 2017
Filing Code
REL

Decedent

Beverly A. Sapatka
22031 Miller Avenue
Euclid OH 44119

Date Died :Monday, January 23, 2017

Applicant

Carole A. Doyle
7905 Jennings Drive
Leroy OH 44077
Applicant's Attorney
Scott Patrick Schafer
Scott Patrick Schafer, Attorney at Law
100 W. Main St.
Madison OH 44057

Text

2017 EST 226411—Estate of Beverly A. Sapatka. Application to relieve estate from administration filed. S. P. Schafer, atty.
Return to List

About your information and the public record.

 