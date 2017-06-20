Probate

Date Filed
Tuesday, June 20, 2017
Case Number
2017ADV226415
Filing Code
CTT

Plaintiff

Willard W. Brown
30900 Edgewood Road
Pepper Pike OH 44124-5106
Plaintiff's Attorney
Michael Francis Farrell
Grange Insurance Companies
55 Public Square
Cleveland OH 44113-1925

Defendant

Edith G. Brown
30900 Edgewood Road
Pepper Pike OH 44124-5106

Defendant

Fionntan Ingalls Ward
10255 Mitchells Mill Road
Chardon OH 44024

Defendant

Alice B. Hitchcock
10161 Griswold Road
Mentor OH 44060

Defendant

Amy Graham
5307 Falmouth Road
Bethesda MD 20816

Defendant

David Brown
355 Mount Holyoke Avenue
Pacific Palisades CA 90272

Defendant

Edie Hitchcock
2318 West Granville Ave., Apt. 3
Chicago IL 60659

Defendant

Hope Hitchcock
3603 West Coach Trail
Shelby NC 28150

Defendant

Mary Esther Hitchcock
6750 84th Avenue
Vero Beach FL 32967

Defendant

Ruth Hitchcock
99 Clifton Street
Lynchburg VA 24501

Defendant

Hannah Hitchcock
10161 Griswold Road
Mentor OH 44060

Defendant

Willard Charles Hitchcock
10161 Griswold Road
Mentor OH 44060

Defendant

Peter Sage
11258 Chardon Road
Chardon OH 44024

Defendant

Walker Sage
11258 Chardon Road
Chardon OH 44024

Defendant

Polly Walker Hitchcock Sage
11258 Chardon Road
Chardon OH 44024

Defendant

Unknown Descendants Of Louise I Brown

Defendant

Barbara Brown
10255 Mitchells Mill Rd.
Chardon OH 44024

Defendant

Willard W. Brown
30900 Edgewood Road
Pepper Pike OH 44124

Defendant

Reuben Hitchcock
10161 Griswold Road
Mentor OH 44060

Defendant

Wren Louise Ward
10255 Mitchells Mill Road
Chardon OH 44024

Defendant

Pamela Brown Resnick
1506 Mt. Vernon Street, Apt. 1f
Philadelphia PA 19130

Text

2017 ADV 226415—Willard W. Brown Jr vs Edith G. Brown, et al. Complaint to terminate trust filed. M. F. Farrell, atty.
Return to List

About your information and the public record.

 