Probate
- Date Filed
- Tuesday, June 20, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017ADV226415
- Filing Code
- CTT
Plaintiff
Willard W. Brown
30900 Edgewood RoadPepper Pike OH 44124-5106
Plaintiff's Attorney
Grange Insurance Companies
55 Public Square
Cleveland OH 44113-1925
Defendant
Edith G. Brown
30900 Edgewood RoadPepper Pike OH 44124-5106
Defendant
Fionntan Ingalls Ward
10255 Mitchells Mill RoadChardon OH 44024
Defendant
Alice B. Hitchcock
10161 Griswold RoadMentor OH 44060
Defendant
Amy Graham
5307 Falmouth RoadBethesda MD 20816
Defendant
David Brown
355 Mount Holyoke AvenuePacific Palisades CA 90272
Defendant
Edie Hitchcock
2318 West Granville Ave., Apt. 3Chicago IL 60659
Defendant
Hope Hitchcock
3603 West Coach TrailShelby NC 28150
Defendant
Mary Esther Hitchcock
6750 84th AvenueVero Beach FL 32967
Defendant
Ruth Hitchcock
99 Clifton StreetLynchburg VA 24501
Defendant
Hannah Hitchcock
10161 Griswold RoadMentor OH 44060
Defendant
Willard Charles Hitchcock
10161 Griswold RoadMentor OH 44060
Defendant
Peter Sage
11258 Chardon RoadChardon OH 44024
Defendant
Walker Sage
11258 Chardon RoadChardon OH 44024
Defendant
Polly Walker Hitchcock Sage
11258 Chardon RoadChardon OH 44024
Defendant
Unknown Descendants Of Louise I Brown
Defendant
Barbara Brown
10255 Mitchells Mill Rd.Chardon OH 44024
Defendant
Willard W. Brown
30900 Edgewood RoadPepper Pike OH 44124
Defendant
Reuben Hitchcock
10161 Griswold RoadMentor OH 44060
Defendant
Wren Louise Ward
10255 Mitchells Mill RoadChardon OH 44024
Defendant
Pamela Brown Resnick
1506 Mt. Vernon Street, Apt. 1fPhiladelphia PA 19130
Text2017 ADV 226415—Willard W. Brown Jr vs Edith G. Brown, et al. Complaint to terminate trust filed. M. F. Farrell, atty.
