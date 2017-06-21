Probate
- Date Filed
- Wednesday, June 21, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST226419
- Date Died
- October 1, 2016
- Hearing
-
ESTATE HEARINGAug 10, 2017 10:00 AM
- Filing Code
- REL
Applicant
Delores P. Johnson
1094 Battles Ave.Akron OH 44314
Decedent
Leatrice Blodwyn Johnson
926 E. 129th StreetCleveland OH 44108
Date Died :Saturday, October 1, 2016
Text2017 EST 226419—Estate of Leatrice Blodwyn Johnson. Application to relieve estate from administration filed. Set for hearing Aug. 10, 2017 at 10:00 a.m.
About your information and the public record.