Probate

Date Filed
Wednesday, June 21, 2017
Case Number
2017EST226419
Date Died
October 1, 2016
Hearing
ESTATE HEARING
Aug 10, 2017 10:00 AM
Filing Code
REL

Applicant

Delores P. Johnson
1094 Battles Ave.
Akron OH 44314

Decedent

Leatrice Blodwyn Johnson
926 E. 129th Street
Cleveland OH 44108

Date Died :Saturday, October 1, 2016

Text

2017 EST 226419—Estate of Leatrice Blodwyn Johnson. Application to relieve estate from administration filed. Set for hearing Aug. 10, 2017 at 10:00 a.m.
Return to List

About your information and the public record.

 