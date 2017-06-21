Date Filed Wednesday, June 21, 2017 Case Number 2017EST226422 Date Died July 12, 2014 Hearing ESTATE HEARING Aug 9, 2017 2:00 AM Filing Code AD2

Text 2017 EST 226422—Estate of Robert K. Hatfield. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. Set for hearing Aug. 9, 2017 at 2:00 p.m. M. J. Caticchio, atty.