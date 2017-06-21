Probate

Date Filed
Wednesday, June 21, 2017
Case Number
2017EST226422
Date Died
July 12, 2014
Hearing
ESTATE HEARING
Aug 9, 2017 2:00 AM
Filing Code
AD2

Applicant

Mary Anne Gleason-Hatfield
2172 Overbrook Ave.
Lakewood OH 44107
Applicant's Attorney
Michael J. Caticchio
Law Offices of Michael J. Caticchio
Macy House
Mayfield Village OH 44143

Decedent

Robert K. Hatfield
2172 Overbrook Ave.
Lakewood OH 44107

Date Died :Saturday, July 12, 2014

Text

2017 EST 226422—Estate of Robert K. Hatfield. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. Set for hearing Aug. 9, 2017 at 2:00 p.m. M. J. Caticchio, atty.
Return to List

About your information and the public record.

 