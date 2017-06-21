Probate
- Date Filed
- Wednesday, June 21, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST226422
- Date Died
- July 12, 2014
- Hearing
-
ESTATE HEARINGAug 9, 2017 2:00 AM
- Filing Code
- AD2
Applicant
Mary Anne Gleason-Hatfield
2172 Overbrook Ave.Lakewood OH 44107
Applicant's Attorney
Law Offices of Michael J. Caticchio
Macy House
Mayfield Village OH 44143
Decedent
Robert K. Hatfield
2172 Overbrook Ave.Lakewood OH 44107
Date Died :Saturday, July 12, 2014
Text2017 EST 226422—Estate of Robert K. Hatfield. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. Set for hearing Aug. 9, 2017 at 2:00 p.m. M. J. Caticchio, atty.
About your information and the public record.