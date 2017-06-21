Probate
- Date Filed
- Wednesday, June 21, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017ADV226425
- Filing Code
- CPS
Plaintiff
Adult Protective Services
1200 Ontario St., 8th FlCleveland OH 44113
Plaintiff's Attorney
Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office
1200 Ontario Street
Cleveland OH 44113
Defendant
Willerdean Parker
2334 Noble Rd Apt. 104Cleveland OH 44121
Text2017 ADV 226425—Adult Protective Services vs Willerdean Parker. Complaint for protective services filed. K. K. Perk, atty.
