Probate
- Date Filed
- Wednesday, June 21, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017GRD226426
- Hearing
-
GUARDIANSHIP HEARINGAug 3, 2017 9:00 AM
- Filing Code
- GD1
Ward
Patricia Lee O'deens
1012 Prospect Ave. ECleveland OH 44115
Applicant
Margaret M. Judson
3439 Lucerne Ave.Parma OH 44134
Next of Kin
Christine Wetherll
1012 Prospect Ave East #905Cleveland OH 44115
Text2017 GRD 226426—Re: Patricia Lee O'Deens. Application for letters of guardianship of person and estate filed. Set for hearing Aug. 3, 2017 at 9:00 a.m.
