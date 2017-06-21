Probate

Date Filed
Wednesday, June 21, 2017
Case Number
2017GRD226426
Hearing
GUARDIANSHIP HEARING
Aug 3, 2017 9:00 AM
Filing Code
GD1

Ward

Patricia Lee O'deens
1012 Prospect Ave. E
Cleveland OH 44115

Applicant

Margaret M. Judson
3439 Lucerne Ave.
Parma OH 44134

Next of Kin

Christine Wetherll
1012 Prospect Ave East #905
Cleveland OH 44115

Text

2017 GRD 226426—Re: Patricia Lee O'Deens. Application for letters of guardianship of person and estate filed. Set for hearing Aug. 3, 2017 at 9:00 a.m.
