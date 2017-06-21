Probate

Date Filed
Wednesday, June 21, 2017
Case Number
2017EST226427
Date Died
April 12, 2017
Filing Code
AD2

Decedent

Buddy J. Crock
4576 Georgette Ave.
North Olmsted OH 44070

Date Died :Wednesday, April 12, 2017

Applicant

Joann Crock
4576 Georgette Ave.
North Olmsted OH 44070
Applicant's Attorney
Michael Raymond Gareau
The Gareau Law Firm Co., L.P.A.
23823 Lorain Road
North Olmsted OH 44070-2228

Surviving Spouse

Joann Crock
4576 Georgette Ave.
North Olmsted OH 44070

Fiduciary

Joann Crock
4576 Georgette Ave.
North Olmsted OH 44070
Fiduciary's Attorney
Michael Raymond Gareau
The Gareau Law Firm Co., L.P.A.
23823 Lorain Road
North Olmsted OH 44070-2228

Text

2017 EST 226427—Estate of Buddy J. Crock. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. M. R. Gareau, atty.
Return to List

About your information and the public record.

 