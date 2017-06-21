Probate
- Date Filed
- Wednesday, June 21, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST226427
- Date Died
- April 12, 2017
- Filing Code
- AD2
Decedent
Buddy J. Crock
4576 Georgette Ave.North Olmsted OH 44070
Date Died :Wednesday, April 12, 2017
Applicant
Joann Crock
4576 Georgette Ave.North Olmsted OH 44070
Applicant's Attorney
The Gareau Law Firm Co., L.P.A.
23823 Lorain Road
North Olmsted OH 44070-2228
Surviving Spouse
Joann Crock
4576 Georgette Ave.North Olmsted OH 44070
Fiduciary
Joann Crock
4576 Georgette Ave.North Olmsted OH 44070
Fiduciary's Attorney
The Gareau Law Firm Co., L.P.A.
23823 Lorain Road
North Olmsted OH 44070-2228
Text2017 EST 226427—Estate of Buddy J. Crock. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. M. R. Gareau, atty.
About your information and the public record.