Probate

Date Filed
Wednesday, June 21, 2017
Case Number
2017EST226428
Date Died
May 9, 2017
Filing Code
AD2

Decedent

Ella Lolee Johnson
424 Douglas Blvd.
Richmond Hts. OH 44143

Date Died :Tuesday, May 9, 2017

Applicant

Patricia E. Davis
424 Douglas Blvd.
Richmond Hts. OH 44143
Applicant's Attorney
Jeffrey Marvin McGaffick
Jeffrey M McGaffick
571 E 185th St
Cleveland OH 44119

Fiduciary

Patricia E. Davis
424 Douglas Blvd.
Richmond Hts. OH 44143
Fiduciary's Attorney
Jeffrey Marvin McGaffick
Jeffrey M McGaffick
571 E 185th St
Cleveland OH 44119

Text

2017 EST 226428—Estate of Ella Lolee Johnson. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. J. M. McGaffick, atty.
Return to List

About your information and the public record.

 