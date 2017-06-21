Probate
- Date Filed
- Wednesday, June 21, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST226428
- Date Died
- May 9, 2017
- Filing Code
- AD2
Decedent
Ella Lolee Johnson
424 Douglas Blvd.Richmond Hts. OH 44143
Date Died :Tuesday, May 9, 2017
Applicant
Patricia E. Davis
424 Douglas Blvd.Richmond Hts. OH 44143
Applicant's Attorney
Jeffrey M McGaffick
571 E 185th St
Cleveland OH 44119
Fiduciary
Patricia E. Davis
424 Douglas Blvd.Richmond Hts. OH 44143
Fiduciary's Attorney
Jeffrey M McGaffick
571 E 185th St
Cleveland OH 44119
Text2017 EST 226428—Estate of Ella Lolee Johnson. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. J. M. McGaffick, atty.
About your information and the public record.