Probate
- Date Filed
- Wednesday, June 21, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST226430
- Date Died
- May 24, 2016
- Filing Code
- ES6.4A
Applicant
Deborah A. Vogel
4328 Mayfield Rd #8South Euclid OH 44121
Decedent
George E. Vogel
1255 Castleton RoadCleveland Heights OH 44121
Date Died :Tuesday, May 24, 2016
Commissioner
Sherry A. Pidala
650 Broadway Ave.Bedford OH 44146
Text2017 EST 226430—Estate of George E. Vogel. Application for appointment of commissioner to report on the contents of a safe deposit box.
