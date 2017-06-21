Probate

Date Filed
Wednesday, June 21, 2017
Case Number
2017EST226430
Date Died
May 24, 2016
Filing Code
ES6.4A

Applicant

Deborah A. Vogel
4328 Mayfield Rd #8
South Euclid OH 44121

Decedent

George E. Vogel
1255 Castleton Road
Cleveland Heights OH 44121

Date Died :Tuesday, May 24, 2016

Commissioner

Sherry A. Pidala
650 Broadway Ave.
Bedford OH 44146

Text

2017 EST 226430—Estate of George E. Vogel. Application for appointment of commissioner to report on the contents of a safe deposit box.
