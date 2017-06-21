Probate

Date Filed
Wednesday, June 21, 2017
Case Number
2017ADV226431
Filing Code
CIM

Plaintiff

Gloria F. Grayson
Gaurdian Of Estate For Ollie J. Grayson, 1107 Brandon Road
Cleveland Heights OH 44112
Plaintiff's Attorney
Kevin Scott Lipman
Spitz & Lipman, LLC
55 Public Square, #1750
Cleveland OH 44113

Defendant

David L. Grayson
Address Unknown
OH

Defendant

Brenda Grayson
Address Unknown
OH

Defendant

Paul Grayson
Address Unknown
OH

Defendant

Gloria F. Grayson
1107 Brandon Road
Cleveland Heights OH 44112

Defendant

Ollie J. Grayson
2830 Van Aken Boulevard, #109
Cleveland OH 44120

Defendant

Arlene G. Grayson
3880 Mayfield Road, #204
Cleveland Heights OH 44121

Text

2017 ADV 226431—Gloria F. Grayson vs Ollie J. Grayson, et al. Complaint to invest or mortgage filed. K. S. Lipman, atty.
