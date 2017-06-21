Probate
- Date Filed
- Wednesday, June 21, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017ADV226431
- Filing Code
- CIM
Plaintiff
Gloria F. Grayson
Gaurdian Of Estate For Ollie J. Grayson, 1107 Brandon RoadCleveland Heights OH 44112
Plaintiff's Attorney
Spitz & Lipman, LLC
55 Public Square, #1750
Cleveland OH 44113
Defendant
David L. Grayson
Address UnknownOH
Defendant
Brenda Grayson
Address UnknownOH
Defendant
Paul Grayson
Address UnknownOH
Defendant
Gloria F. Grayson
1107 Brandon RoadCleveland Heights OH 44112
Defendant
Ollie J. Grayson
2830 Van Aken Boulevard, #109Cleveland OH 44120
Defendant
Arlene G. Grayson
3880 Mayfield Road, #204Cleveland Heights OH 44121
Text2017 ADV 226431—Gloria F. Grayson vs Ollie J. Grayson, et al. Complaint to invest or mortgage filed. K. S. Lipman, atty.
