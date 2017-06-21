Probate

Date Filed
Wednesday, June 21, 2017
Case Number
2017EST226432
Bond
1
Bond Status
ORD
Bond Amount
$198,000.00
Date Died
January 24, 2015
Filing Code
ADM

Decedent

Roselyn Edwards
3705 Brinkmore
So Euclid/Cleveland Hts. OH 44121

Date Died :Saturday, January 24, 2015

Applicant

Nicholas Edwards
2974 Scarborough Rd.
Cleveland OH 44118

Text

2017 EST 226432—Estate of Roselyn Edwards. Application to administer estate filed. Granted on giving bond of $198,000.00.
Return to List

About your information and the public record.

 