Probate
- Date Filed
- Wednesday, June 21, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST226432
- Bond
- 1
- Bond Status
- ORD
- Bond Amount
- $198,000.00
- Date Died
- January 24, 2015
- Filing Code
- ADM
Decedent
Roselyn Edwards
3705 BrinkmoreSo Euclid/Cleveland Hts. OH 44121
Date Died :Saturday, January 24, 2015
Applicant
Nicholas Edwards
2974 Scarborough Rd.Cleveland OH 44118
Text2017 EST 226432—Estate of Roselyn Edwards. Application to administer estate filed. Granted on giving bond of $198,000.00.
