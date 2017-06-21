Probate
- Date Filed
- Wednesday, June 21, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017GRD226440
- Hearing
-
GUARDIANSHIP HEARINGJul 13, 2017 10:00 AM
- Filing Code
- MST
Applicant
Leshay Brown
10318 ParkgateCleveland OH 44108
Applicant's Attorney
Henderson, Schmidlin & McGarry Co. LPA
840 Brainard Rd.
Highland Heights OH 44143
Ward
Denisha Brown
10318 Parkgate Ave.Cleveland OH 44108
Text2017 GRD 226440—Re: Denisha Brown. Application for minor's settlement filed. Set for hearing Jul. 13, 2017 at 10:00 a.m. D. B. Henderson, atty.
