Date Filed
Wednesday, June 21, 2017
Case Number
2017GRD226440
Hearing
GUARDIANSHIP HEARING
Jul 13, 2017 10:00 AM
Filing Code
MST

Applicant

Leshay Brown
10318 Parkgate
Cleveland OH 44108
Applicant's Attorney
David Bruce Henderson
Henderson, Schmidlin & McGarry Co. LPA
840 Brainard Rd.
Highland Heights OH 44143

Ward

Denisha Brown
10318 Parkgate Ave.
Cleveland OH 44108

Text

2017 GRD 226440—Re: Denisha Brown. Application for minor's settlement filed. Set for hearing Jul. 13, 2017 at 10:00 a.m. D. B. Henderson, atty.
